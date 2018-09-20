× Lexington woman charged after 4-month-old reported with broken bones

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — When a 4-month-old child was reported with broken bones on two separate occasions, a woman turned herself in, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received the report on July 13.

Detectives determined that the injuries were sustained while the 4-month-old was in the care of Brittany Nicole Hill, 19, of Lexington.

She turned herself in on Sept. 19 following warrants for her arrest. She faces two counts of child abuse inflicting serious injuries.

She was served the warrant and released under a $50,000 unsecured bond.