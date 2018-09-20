Greensboro apartments that flooded and left nearly 80 people without homes were condemned years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Residents at Pinecroft Place Apartments in Greensboro were upset Thursday after learning their units were condemned years ago.

City inspection records show that a number of apartments on the bottom floor at Pinecroft were condemned in 2003. In 2015, city inspectors said they should only be used for storage.

“We were surprised that people were inhabiting those rental unit because there was no certificate of occupancy issued on those 32 units,” Mayor Nancy Vaughn said Thursday.

She said that the property owners told the city several years ago that the units would not be put on the market.

"There were never any permits issued for any restoration work that would be done and there were no certificates of occupancy issued that would allow anybody to rent those units,” Vaughn said.

Flooding from a creek near the apartments forced 76 people to evacuate the complex at 1606 Pinecroft Road on Monday.

“I mean we’ve lost everything, I’ve missed work. So, it’s going to be hard to pay the bills,” said Miranda Goins.

Goins and her two children stayed in a shelter until the complex assigned her to another unit. She said she's upset by the flooding and feels like the situation could have been avoided entirely.

“All of this could have been prevented. Not just me, every family that was affected by this. I pray for all of them,” she said.

Phone calls and emails to the property manager for comment were not immediately returned.