Former North Carolina day care worker sentenced for pulling infant's hair out

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A former North Carolina day care worker accused of pulling an infant’s hair out has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

WBTV reported that Rebecca Nicole DeGregory, 23, was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor child abuse in Lincoln County Supreme Court.

Authorities started investigating in March after the 18-month-old girl’s hair was pulled out at the Mini Academy Daycare Center in Denver.

The victim’s mother said she was originally told by a day care employee that another child had pulled out her daughter’s hair.

The mother said she was called later that day and told by a staff member who reviewed video footage that the suspect had actually pulled out the hair.

DeGregory has since been fired from the day care. Her 60-day jail sentence was suspended and she was also given 18 months of unsupervised probation.