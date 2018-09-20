‘Don’t mess with Nana!’ 73-year-old woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator believed to have eaten her miniature horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Texas -- A 73-year-old grandmother in Texas shot and killed the 12-foot, 580-pound alligator that she believes killed her miniature horse.

KTRK reported that Judy Cochran killed the animal Monday at her family ranch along the Trinity River in Polk County.

"One shot in the head and he went under. Typically, they'll do a death roll and roll over and over and over, but this one didn't," Cochran said.

The body of the alligator is at a taxidermist, where it will be made into boots. The gator’s head and tail will be mounted.

It’s legal in Polk County to kill an alligator, 20 days of the year, but it must be baited and caught first.

"I said, 'Don't mess with Nana,'" Cochran said. "My grandchildren call me Nana."