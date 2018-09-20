× Company wants to pay people $1,000 a day to taste-test pizza

Portable pizza oven company Ooni is looking to hire people to taste-test its pizza.

“We’re hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles,” the company said in a statement. “These roles will be a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship – pizza, pizza, and more pizza!“

Taste testers reportedly have the opportunity to make up to $1,000 per day. The people hired are asked to provide feedback to the company on its pizza.

Taste-testers can be based anywhere in the world and if you’re hired the company said it will sent you one of their pizza ovens.

Applicants are asked to send a resume and a 1-minute video explaining why they are passionate about pizza.

