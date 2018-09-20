× Carolina Panthers and team owner David Tepper to donate more than $1.4 million in aid for Florence recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers and team owner David Tepper plan to donate more than $1.4 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The team announced Thursday that it will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross and $450,000 to regional food banks by providing 25,000 emergency food packs.

“The David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities are working with frontline partners across the Carolinas to provide aid and critical resources to help communities begin recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” said Panthers Owner David Tepper, according to a statement. “This will be an on-going process and we are continuing to evaluate the regions’ needs with the goal of assisting impacted communities return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

The southeast region, and in particular the coastal communities of North Carolina and South Carolina, are starting the long road to recovery from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence.