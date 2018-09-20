Burlington police taking a more aggressive approach to stop illegal activity at sweepstakes locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Beginning October 15, the Burlington Police Department is taking a more aggressive approach to stop illegal activity at sweepstakes and fish game locations in the city.

The department will enforce North Carolina General Statute 14-306.4 and 14-306.1A.

"The sweepstakes and the fish games have always operated in a gray area of the law where there's confusion both in the community and within courts and the police about what's legal and what's not, but now we have that clarification to move forward with enforcement," Lt. Alan Balog said.

Balog works in the criminal investigation division and says the enforcement is because of the crime element that has been associated with illegal gambling operations.

In April, Michael Le, 25, was shot and killed at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes while working as a security guard.

In July, Burlington police arrested two men in connection to a robbery at the Duck Hunt sweepstakes in Burlington.

"If locations continue to operate illegal internet sweepstakes or fish games after October 15, we will include enforcement actions that will include searches and seizures of machines and other items that are used to conduct gambling in these locations," Balog said.

"I know a lot of places of people that win and when they come out they get robbed, so I think they should crackdown on them," Harold Pryor said.

On Tuesday, Burlington police informed the 24 identified sweepstakes and fish game locations about the upcoming enforcement.

FOX8 contacted several locations for a response, but no one wanted to comment on the record for this report.