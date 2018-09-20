× Allman Brothers Band guitarist in critical condition, cracked his head in fall

SARASOTA, Fla. — Dickey Betts, founding member and guitarist of The Allman Brothers Band, cracked his head after a fall, according to the Herald Tribune.

The musician was reported in critical but stable condition.

The 74-year-old guitarist had gone out to his backyard on Little Sarasota Bay to play with the family dog. That’s when he slipped, cracking his head and causing bleeding from the brain, according to a statement from his manager, the Herald Tribune reports.

Betts was sedated at a hospital Monday evening and scheduled for brain surgery to reduce swelling on Friday.

His wife and children have stayed by his side.

This accident came shortly after a minor stroke last month at his Sarasota home.

This year marked Betts’ first time back on stage after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus, according to People. He’s now fronting the Dickey Betts Band, featuring himself and his son Duane.

Betts and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson are the only surviving original members of The Allman Brothers Band.

Butch Trucks, drummer, died in January 2017. Gregg Allman, singer, died in May 2017.