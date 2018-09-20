FOX8/WGHP telethon raises over $122,000 for hurricane victims – help still needed

Aircraft-imaged map details hurricane damage, Walmart looking at low cost health care and more

Posted 12:22 pm, September 20, 2018, by

In Thursday's Monday Matters, Jane King discusses an online portal when you can survey the hurricane damage yourself, Walmart's plan to bring discounts and low prices to health care and Delta joins other airlines in charging more for checked bags.