2nd man arrested in Sumner Ridge Lane homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second man was arrested in a shooting death at an apartment complex in June, according to Greensboro police.

Jordan Matthew Bryant, 27, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Thursday and charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bryant joins Bobby Lee Jones Jr., 27, who was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting was reported on June 25 around 7:30 p.m. at Sumner Ridge Apartments at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane.

Michael Jaytuan Ingram, 28, of Greensboro, was shot and later died at the hospital.

Jones also faces additional warrants stemming from an incident that happened on Aug. 24 at 1004 Beaumont St. The charges in that incident are possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and felony hit-and-run.