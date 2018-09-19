Video captures early morning fire at Winston-Salem house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People were home when a house in Winston-Salem caught fire, according to the fire chief.

At 2:08 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire from a passerby at the corner of C.E. Gray Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to the fire chief, multiple adults evacuated the house by the time crews arrived.

At the scene, they found one side of the home fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

Officials continue to investigate the fire and do not know what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross was notified, and the residents have been displaced.

