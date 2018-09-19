× Rockingham County sheriff promotes crowdfunding effort to fund Mexico border wall

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page helped to announce a crowdfunding campaign to pay for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall on the United States-Mexico border, according to a news release.

Page recently returned for a trip to the nation’s capital for a meeting with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and 43 sheriffs from 35 states.

The meeting focused on immigration reform and border security.

At this meeting, Page joined the other sheriffs in announcing the new project aiming to pay for the border wall.

A National Sheriffs’ Association crowdfunding website, www.SheriffsWall.org, will accept donations from the public who hope to see the wall built.

“Some members of Congress have refused to act on the security aspects of immigration reform, as thus, have done nothing to stop the flow of drugs such as Heroin, into our neighborhoods,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in the release. “This refusal to act also does nothing to stop the scourge of human trafficking or transnational gangs terrorizing communities across America. It is clear that we, as America’s Sheriffs, must come together and act for the safety of the people we have sworn to protect. We will not sit idly by while our neighborhoods become more dangerous and the citizens we serve face greater risk. If we fail to secure our sovereign borders, every sheriff in America will become a ‘Border Sheriff.'”

Donations will go to the Department of Homeland Security via the National Sheriffs’ Association and are tax-deductible.

According to the release, legal counsel on either side of the political spectrum have worked to ensure donations will go to directly to a special account reserved exclusively for the border wall project.