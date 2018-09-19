Massive $10,000 donation to help hurricane victims given during FOX8 telethon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A massive donation came through to help the victims of Hurricane Florence during FOX8's in-studio telethon Wednesday.

Chip Overbey of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army to support the Hurricane Florence Relief Fund

Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX8/WGHP's in-studio telethon runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday to aid in the recovery effort.

All money pledged during the 13-hour phone bank will be processed by the Salvation Army’s national headquarters and distributed to the areas of greatest need.

“We are in a time of dire need, and the people of North Carolina need to come together as one. Now, more than ever, our neighbors need our help,” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager Jim Himes.

The 13-hour in-studio telethon will be staffed by Salvation Army volunteers, FOX8 staff members and various community leaders.

To donate and help the victims of this devastating hurricane, call (336) 821-FOX8.

You can also donate through the Salvation Army website.