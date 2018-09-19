× Man arrested after crash in Winston-Salem leaves 3 people dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man after a crash in Winston-Salem left three people dead.

Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, 32, of Winston-Salem, was jailed under a $20,000 unsecured bond on three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of speeding.

The victims have been identified as 74-year-old Florence Boothe, 59-year-old Pamela Jenkins Akers and 64-year-old Eddie Dean Akers, all of Mount Airy.

Police said the victims were all in a 2013 Nissan sport utility vehicle driven by Boothe.

Police said Boothe was turning left from University Parkway North onto the ramp which leads to US 52 North at about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 28

Lopez-Cruz was driving the van south on University Parkway and the SUV turned in front of the van, according to police.

The vehicles hit each other and Pamela Akers and Eddie Akers died at the scene. Boothe died in the hospital later that week.

Lopez-Cruz was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.