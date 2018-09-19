Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro reopens after flooding from Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro’s Gillespie Golf Course reopened Wednesday after the course was closed because of flooding from Florence.

Buffalo Creek runs through part of the golf course. Days of heavy rain caused water to move out of its banks.

David Stapleton, the superintendent at Gillespie Golf Course, estimates the water in at least one area was at least more than three feet high.

The water also pushed debris onto the course.

Although the high water receded on its own, crews worked diligently to clear portions of the course that appeared muddy, including the fairway leading up to the eighth hole.

"It wasn't silt all over, but it ended up being an eighth of an inch to 3/16th of an inch thick. If we would have left it, it would have smothered it,” Stapleton said.

The course opened at noon Wednesday.

Bob Brooks, the director of golf at Gillespie Golf Course, said the facility received several phone calls from customers who were concerned about damage.

The course did not experience any property damage and no trees fell.

The City of Greensboro also had to close Barber Park, Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins, and Lake Townsend earlier this week, but operations have resumed as normal.