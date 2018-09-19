× FOX8/WGHP telethon for hurricane victims raises $122,000

FOX8/WGHP viewers raised more than $122,000 for Hurricane Florence victims during a 13-hour phone bank at the TV station’s studios on Wednesday.

The total amount collected was $122,563. People can continue to donate at salvationarmycarolinas.org.

All money pledged during the phone bank will be processed by the Salvation Army’s national headquarters and distributed to the areas of greatest need.

The telethon was staffed by Salvation Army volunteers, FOX8 staff members and various community leaders.

The southeast region, and in particular the coastal communities of North Carolina and South Carolina, are starting the long road to recovery from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence.