CMS says teachers’ personal time off will cover canceled days from Florence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers are upset after they learned they will have to use their own personal days to cover the time they were forced to take off for Hurricane Florence, WSOC reports.

At this time, CMS is still planning on having teachers use their own personal time off for the three days that Hurricane Florence canceled school.

CMS officials said they designate types of days for employees based on policy and this event was designated a Code C.

A Code C means that all CMS employees are scheduled to take the days out of school as personal leave days, with the exception of those employees who are considered “essential,” according to a statement from CMS officials.

Some teachers said they hope the decision isn’t final because they do not think they should be penalized for storm closings.

While the schools were closed, the district used them as shelters for families who evacuated the coast.

