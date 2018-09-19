Business 40 to close for bridge demolition in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Expect delays this weekend if you’re traveling through Winston-Salem on Business 40.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the highway from late Friday night through Sunday evening while crews tear down the bridge over Broad Street.

The bridge was built in 1955 and was at the end of its life cycle and as part of the Business 40 improvement project is one of nine bridges being torn down and replaced.

The demolition of the bridge should be completed by Sunday evening while construction of the replacement bridge is scheduled to take 240 days.

The exit and entrance ramps to and from Business 40 to Broad Street are being eliminated in the process and there will be no access to Business 40 from Broad Street once the new bridge is built.