MASONTOWN, Pa. – At least four people were shot Wednesday at a district judge’s office in Masontown, Pa., according to the Tribune-Review.

It happened at about 2 p.m. at District Judge Daniel Shimshock’s office in Fayette County.

Details were not immediately available on the conditions of the victims.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency crews were called to the scene.