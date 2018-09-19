Amber Alert cancelled for missing 3-year-old who may be headed to Winston-Salem

UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been cancelled. Our previous story is below.

RALEIGH, N.C. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County boy who may be headed to Winston-Salem with his alleged abductor.

Ezra David Jones is a 3-year-old Asian boy, about 3-feet-tall and about 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Stephen Drake Jones is the alleged abductor and is described as 27-year- old white man with medium-length red hair and hazel eyes, about 6-feet-1-inches and 185 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his upper shoulder that reads “Ezra David Jones” and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, khaki shorts and a baseball cap.

They were last seen in Henderson County traveling toward Black Mountain with a possible destination of Winston-Salem. The vehicle is a blue 1990 Ford F250 with a North Carolina license tag number PEC5783.

Anyone with any information can call the Buncombe County immediately at (828) 250-4449 or 911.