3 men charged after young children found wandering in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two young children were found wandering on a Davidson County road Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were found by a juvenile boy who told his mother. The mother reported the discovery.

The uncle was found unconscious with two other men a short distance away at 130 Freewood Rd.

The door was not secured.

20-year-old uncle Austin Sloop, as well as 19-year-olds Chandler Burgess and Chase Roberts, were all found unconscious and noticeably impaired.

The Department of Social Services were contacted and responded.

Roberts and Burgess were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. They received $3,500 bonds.

Sloop was charged with child abuse, in addition to possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He received a $15,000 bond.