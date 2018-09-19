2 people hurt after SUV goes off the road in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Two people were hurt after a sport utility vehicle went off the road and crashed in Randolph County on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Cold Country Farm and Caraway Mountain roads when a Cadillac Escalade SUV went off the road.

Two people were inside, and the driver was ejected, according to a trooper on the scene. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Their names and conditions haven't been released.

No other cars were involved. Troopers have not said what caused the wreck.