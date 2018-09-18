× Two men steal from Winston-Salem sweepstakes and patrons at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men stole from a sweepstakes and patrons at gunpoint on Monday, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 9:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to an armed robbery at AIA sweepstakes at 3499 N. Patterson Ave.

Police believe two men had entered the sweepstakes brandishing handguns.

One went up to the clerk and demanded money, which the clerk provided.

The second suspect pointed his gun at two patrons and took property from both.

The suspects then left the scene.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.