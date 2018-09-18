× Two convicted in Rockingham County underage prostitution case receive new sentences

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Two convicted defendants in a well-known 2015 underage prostitution case were given new sentences Monday afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court, after their original judgments were vacated by Judge Eric Morgan following motions for appropriate relief, RockinghamNow reports.

Teresa Vanover and Thomas Woodall were both indicted in September 2015 on sex charges after Vanover’s teenage girls alerted the Rockingham County Department of Social Services that their mother prostituted them to older men in the Eden community.

Judge Morgan set aside both previous judgments after lawyers Amos Tyndall, representing Woodall, and Mani Dexter, representing Vanover, cited numerous defects in charges handed down by former District Attorney Craig Blitzer, who served as lead prosecutor in both cases.

On Monday, Vanover pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony child abuse by prostitution and five counts of promoting prostitution of a minor and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison, after previous judgments were vacated.

Thomas Obie Woodall, 69, also pleaded guilty on Monday to eight counts of attempted statutory sex offense and was sentenced to a minimum of 7 years and 10 months in prison.

