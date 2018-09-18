Trillions of gallons of rain poured onto North Carolina by Florence, NWS reports

Hurricane Florence dumped trillion of gallons of rain on North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the NWS estimated that Florence poured about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on the state, based on average rainfall.

NWS developed a map based on unofficial, radar-estimated total rainfall which visualizes the severity of the hurricane’s impact on the state.

Zones of highest rainfall were centered around Wilmington and southern coastal areas with totals remaining high deeper into the eastern counties.