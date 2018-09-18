× Rabid raccoon attacks 4-year-old boy and then enters home and tries to attack his family

COVINGTON, Ga. – A rabid raccoon attacked a 4-year-old boy in Georgia and then ran inside at the boy’s family members.

WAGA reported that it happened as Chandler Mahaffey was outside his family’s home in Covington on Thursday.

Amber Mahaffey, the boy’s mother, said she heard screaming as her son was outside on the porch.

“I peeked around the corner and there was a raccoon holding onto him on his hand,” she said.

The mother said her boy and the raccoon got into a tussle on the floor and raccoon kept holding onto him and repeatedly biting him.

She said they kicked the raccoon off him, but it then ran inside where there were other family members.

“It ran around the house trying to attack everyone,” Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey eventually shot and killed the animal. Chandler continues to recover from the attack and had his first rabies shot on Friday.