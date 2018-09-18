× Police identify mother who died with infant after tree fell on their Wilmington home during Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Police have identified the mother who was killed with her infant after a tree collapsed on their home in Wilmington during Hurricane Florence.

Lesha Patrice Johnson, 41, died and her husband, 48-year-old Adam Zachery Johnson was taken to the hospital, according to Wilmington police. The name of the 8-month-old child has not been released.

The victims were pinned in by the tree on Friday after Hurricane Florence made landfall. Firefighters had to use airbags and saws to get them out.

The destruction wreaked by Florence keeps growing as floodwaters keep rising. At least 31 people in the Carolinas and one person in Virginia have died in storm-related incidents.