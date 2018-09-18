× Person Bridge above Cape Fear shut down amid flooding from Florence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Person Bridge above Cape Fear was shut down on Tuesday evening amid flooding from Florence.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation in Fayetteville shut the bridge off to the public at 5:30 p.m.

The Cape Fear River near Fayetteville has quadrupled in depth, and it’s only going to get worse.

Four days ago, the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville was 15 feet deep. By Tuesday afternoon, it had topped 60 feet — and it still hasn’t crested.

Overflow from Cape Fear has already created a new river on what used to be Interstate 40 in Pender County.

“This isn’t a river … this is Interstate 40,” the state’s transportation department tweeted, along with drone footage of the scene. “This illustrates our message that travel in this area is impassable and unsafe.”

*****BRIDGE CLOSURE***** Person St bridge is now CLOSED. I-95 from MM 46-56 will be closed at 6:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/6Qorg3OmST — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 18, 2018

CNN contributed to this article