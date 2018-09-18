× North, South Carolina team up to raise hurricane relief funds with #CAREolinas shirt

As Hurricane Florence battered North and South Carolina, the recovery appears to have brought the Carolinas closer together.

With many towns and cities facing what will likely be a long and difficult recovery, the states are looking to provide some relief and reinforce the connection between the Carolinas.

During a Monday press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gave one of the first looks at a new #CAREolinas T-shirt designed to raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and One SC Fund.

Visit North Carolina and Discover South Carolina are working together with the help of the Carolina Panthers and Recover brands to get these shirts out and make the recovery process a little bit easier for those affected.

The gray shirt features both states, separated only by a sentence that reads, “We share more than a state line.”

The shirt also includes “#CAREolinas.”

“I think it’s important that everybody understands that we most certainly do care about our folks in the Carolinas, our fanbase, the people here in this community,” Rivera said in a news release. “We want to do whatever we can to help support them in this recovery effort.

“We want to do our part.”

All of the proceeds go directly to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and One SC Fund to help the states recovery from the hurricane.

The shirts are selling for $20, and more than 3,800 have already been sold.

To donate or purchase a shirt, click here to visit the #CAREolinas website.