Michael Jordan donates $2 million to hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina, 'It just hits home'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Jordan has donated $2 million for hurricane relief in North Carolina, the state where he played basketball in high school and college.

The Associated Press reported that the six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner donated $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

“It just hits home,” Jordan told The Associated Press. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

Jordan said he still has family in North Carolina, including a nephew who attends the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the coast of North Carolina on Friday and left multiple people dead, including 26 deaths in North Carolina.

Florence also left mass flooding throughout the state and hundreds of thousands without power.

Jordan played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in college and shot to massive international fame while playing for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. He is currently the principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.