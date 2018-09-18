× Man charged with arson after residence fire in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after he allegedly set a residence on fire in Yadkin County, the sheriff’s office reports.

Nathaniel Alexander Kennedy, 32, of Boonville, was arrested Wednesday on one count of felony second degree arson, the same day as the fire.

Earlier that day, deputies responded to help in an arson investigation on Union Hill Road in East Bend.

The Yadkin County fire marshall determined the fire was incendiary and investigated the fire as arson.

Kennedy received a $10,000 secured bond.