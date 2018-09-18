× Human remains found near Rockingham County highway

EDEN, N.C. — Human remains were found in Eden near a highway, according to police.

At about 4:55 p.m. Monday, Eden police responded to NC-14 north between Meadow Road and Aiken Road.

Officers found what appeared to be human remains off the roadway.

Eden police and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office plan to continue analysis.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jamie Buffkin or Sgt. Brian Disher on the 24-hour line at (336) 623-9755 or at the office at (336) 623-9240.

Tips can also be called in to Rockingham County Crime Stoppers for a possible reward at (336) 349-9683.