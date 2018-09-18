Florence evacuees being cared for at shelter in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Katrina Faircloth knows there’s no place like home, but she’s thankful for a pretty good substitute.

She is receiving quality care at a medial shelter in High Point since leaving her home in Wilmington ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“These people are so incredible. They’re just constantly going around and asking you ‘can I get you anything?’ If you need anything, they'll get it for you,” she said.

The shelter is at Providence Place in High Point.

First Wesleyan Church, the High Point Fire Department, Wake Forest Baptist Health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response are each providing resources to care for people in need.

Even though people who left homes and businesses behind on the coast are making plans to head back, people at the shelter say they are not in a hurry to return home.

Many don’t know what kind of resources they have available at home and don’t want to put their health at risk.

“There's no reason to take a chance like that. You can build a new house, but you can't build a new life if you're dead,” Faircloth said.

David Welch, who is also from Wilmington, says he’s not in a rush to see the tragedy that could be waiting in terms of seeing the devastation in the area up close.

He wants to stay where he knows he will receive care.

“I'm real grateful that this is available because otherwise it could have been a real chore to have a dialysis treatment that I require,” he said.

Teams providing care aren’t looking too far ahead either.

“We know that they will not be sent anywhere else until it's safe to go there, and until we hear from that, we focus on what our job is which is care and compassion,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mike Muni with the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Muni also said when the time comes, there is a verification process to make sure people are returning to a safe place.