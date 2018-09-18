Flooding after Florence: Piedmont Triad looks ahead in hurricane’s wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As what was once a Category 4 hurricane now peters out to the north, the Piedmont Triad continues to face flooding.

Some rivers in the Triad are not expected to peak until the weekend, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Flood warnings remained in place in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph, Alamance and Montgomery counties, as well as neighboring counties to the east and south.

It could take until next week for flood conditions to subside.

A light rain Tuesday is not expected to significantly worsen the flooding outlook.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Florence continue drifting up towards the northeast.

For the latest update on Florence's location, take a look at the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker.

The National Hurricane Center now describes Florence as a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of only 25 mph as of 5 a.m. Monday.

The NHC reported the cyclone is still pouring heavy rains over the mid-Atlantic states into the southern portions of New England.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, but flash flood watches are in place from northern Virginia to Maryland into southern New York.