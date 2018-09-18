× Drivers identified after wreck kills 2 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the two people involved in a fatal Guilford County wreck Tuesday morning.

At 7:20 a.m., troopers responded to a head-on collision on Huffine Mill Road near Apple-Wyrick Road.

39-year-old Guy Eugene Patterson Jr., of Gibsonville, was driving a 2010 Buick Lucerne north on Huffine Mill.

29-year-old Joshua Lynn Dean, of Elon, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord south on the same road.

Troopers believe Patterson crossed left of center, hitting Dean head-on.

After impact, Patterson’s Buick came to a stop in the roadway, while Dean’s Honda stopped on the shoulder.

Patterson died at the scene. Dean died on the way to the hospital.