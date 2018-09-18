× Day care owner accused of leaving kids tied to car seats in dark room for 7 hours

MESQUITE, Texas – A day care owner in Texas is accused of leaving children tied to car seats in a dark room for seven hours.

KTVT reported that Rebecca Anderson, 60, was jailed under a $45,000 bond on nine counts of child endangerment.

Mesquite police said last week the father of a 6-month-old boy under Anderson’s care reviewed video from a small camera on his child’s car seat.

It allegedly showed the woman yanking his son out of the car seat, then feeding him something from a syringe.

Police said when they executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home she told them there were five kids inside, but four more were found.

Three children were strapped to car seats in a dark bedroom closet and another was found in the master bathroom. Police said the children had shoelace-like ligatures tied around their necks; some even had to be cut off.

Anderson told police she did this to limit their movement and left them there for up to seven hours a day. She also admitted to most likely giving Tylenol to the kids.

Anderson’s neighbors said sometimes when parents would drop their kids off at the Anderson’s home, they would scream at the top of their lungs.

In the last three years, Anderson was cited for one deficiency during routine inspections by Texas Health and Human Services.