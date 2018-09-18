× 2 mental health patients die in transport van after van becomes flooded in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Two mental health patients in South Carolina have died after being inside a transport van that flooded.

WPDE reported that it happened in Horry County on Highway 917 Tuesday night as the van was in still water on Pee Dee Island Road near the bridge.

The deputies in the van were rescued, but the patients who were chained in the back of the van died. Their names haven’t been released.

The patients were being taken from Loris Hospital and Waccamaw Mental Health Hospital to McLeod, according to WPDE.

Initial reports suggested that the victims were inmates, but officials have clarified that they were mental patients.

More information will be released as it becomes available.