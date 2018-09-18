× 2 dozen people arrested in child sex sting including a police sergeant

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Two dozen people were arrested for allegedly trying to meet a child for sex, including a police sergeant in New Jersey.

WPVI reported that police in Toms River recently conducted an online sting operation where an undercover detective pretended to be a 15-year-old girl.

Richard Conte, 47-year-old a police sergeant for Howell Township, went to a home after allegedly chatting with the girl online for sex.

Conte allegedly claimed in the online chats that he was a 19-year-old man who wanted to meet the girl to “get naked.” Police said he had condoms in his pocket when he was arrested.

Other suspects who were arrested include a firefighter and a nurse.