1 dead, another in serious condition after wreck in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person was reported dead in a two-vehicle collision in Guilford County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A second person was reported in serious condition.

The collision happened at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning at Apple Wyrick Road and Huffine Mill Road.

Highway Patrol have not yet released further information regarding this collision.