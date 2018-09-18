× 1.7 million chickens drown as North Carolina rivers swollen by Florence

LUMBERTON, N.C. — About 1.7 million chickens were killed in flooding at farm buildings in North Carolina amid Hurricane Florence.

Multiple buildings at a facility in the Lumberton area were flooded, according to a press release from Sanderson Farms, Inc. on Tuesday.

The flooding happened at independent farms that supply its poultry processing plants.

The company said no facilities suffered any major damage and no employees were seriously hurt.

Sanderson Farms said it does not believe the loss of housing capacity will affect its ongoing operations.

In addition to the loss of the chickens, the company said it will be unable to hatch and place live broilers in the field at its normal rate during the coming week.