Trees fall onto home in Greensboro as Florence drops several inches of rain on Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Piedmont received several inches of rain from Tropical Depression Florence and the steady rainfall over the weekend made it difficult for some trees to withstand soaked soil.

Two oak trees fell onto a home on Batchelor Drive in Greensboro at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The sight of uprooted trees grabbed the attention of people in the neighborhood later in the day.

“When we walked down the driveway, it was like my jaw dropped. It was pretty shocking to see,” Susan Wooster said.

Crews spent Monday morning working to clear the trees that fell from Caryl Wollert’s yard onto a neighbor’s house.

There was damage to the roof and front of the house, but no one was hurt.

“Thank goodness everyone's fine. Everyone's okay. Some houses got damage, but we can fix those things,” Wollert said.