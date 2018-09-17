× Randolph County School closed Tuesday, others on delay

Randolph County Schools are closed Tuesday and Rockingham County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School are operating on a 2-hour delay.

Click here to view FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.

The closings and delays come amid flooding and road conditions from Florence.

“Given the condition of some roads in Rockingham County (NC) and the threat of the rivers cresting tonight, RCS schools will operate on a 2 hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, September 18 to give time to assess the situation in the morning,” Rockingham County Schools said in a statement. “Childcare will open at 8 am. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Florence pounded the coast of North Carolina since it made landfall on Friday, leaving several people dead, mass flooding and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.

Clean-up efforts are underway as portions of the Piedmont saw several inches of rain.