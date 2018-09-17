× Here’s a list of the national forest sites that are reopening this week in North Carolina

U.S. Forest Service staff across North Carolina are currently assessing conditions of roads and recreation sites that were closed due to Hurricane Florence.

Below are a list of anticipated re-opening dates for roads and recreation sites.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to contact the local district office for an updated list of closures before visiting the Forest.

These dates may vary depending on the results of local assessments.

Nantahala National Forest:

All recreation sites and roads anticipated to reopen Tuesday, September 18th.

Nantahala District Office (Franklin, NC): (828) 524-6441

Cheoah District Office (Robbinsville, NC): (828) 837-5152

Tusquittee District Office (Murphy, NC): (828) 479-6431

Pisgah National Forest:

Most recreation sites and roads anticipated to reopen Wednesday, September 19th. Pisgah District Campgrounds and Cradle of Forestry in America Heritage Site to reopen 2:00pm, Tuesday September 18th.

Pisgah District Office (Pisgah Forest, NC): (828) 877-3265

Appalachian District Office (Mars Hill, NC): (828) 689-9694

Grandfather District Office (Nebo, NC): (828) 652-2144

Uwharrie National Forest:

Most recreation sites and roads anticipated to reopen Thursday, September 20th.

Uwharrie National Forest Office (Troy, NC): (910) 576-6391

Croatan National Forest:

Forest office, recreation sites, and select roads will remain closed until assessments can occur. There is currently no anticipated re-opening date.