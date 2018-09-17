× Randolph County responders make 3 overnight water rescues

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Responders made three water rescues Sunday night as high waters continue to pose a threat in the Piedmont Triad, according to Randolph County EMS.

Between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, officials made the rescues and helped several people get out of their flooded homes.

Officials did not provide names or further details regarding the rescues.

In that time span, the county received about 100 reports of downed trees and flooded road.

Randolph County EMS confirmed waters are beginning to recede, washing out some roads.

The orange triangles on the map are road flooding calls that we are aware of. It's dangerous out there. Water at night can be the same color as the road and difficult to see. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/sjtKP7viVV — Emergency Services (@RandolphCoES) September 17, 2018