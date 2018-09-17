Randolph County responders make 3 overnight water rescues
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Responders made three water rescues Sunday night as high waters continue to pose a threat in the Piedmont Triad, according to Randolph County EMS.
Between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, officials made the rescues and helped several people get out of their flooded homes.
Officials did not provide names or further details regarding the rescues.
In that time span, the county received about 100 reports of downed trees and flooded road.
Randolph County EMS confirmed waters are beginning to recede, washing out some roads.
