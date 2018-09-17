Closings and cancellations due to Florence
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker

Randolph County responders make 3 overnight water rescues

Posted 5:55 am, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00AM, September 17, 2018

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Responders made three water rescues Sunday night as high waters  continue to pose a threat in the Piedmont Triad, according to  Randolph County EMS.

Between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, officials made the rescues and helped several people get out of their flooded homes.

Officials did not provide names or further details regarding the rescues.

In that time span, the county received about 100 reports of downed trees and flooded road.

Randolph County EMS confirmed waters are beginning to recede, washing out some roads.