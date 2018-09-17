× President Trump approves Disaster Declarations for both Carolinas

President Donald Trump approved a Disaster Declaration for South Carolina on Sunday, two days after approving another for North Carolina, according to White House news releases.

The declaration recognizes that both Carolinas faced a major disaster and directs and directs Federal aid to help recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

This approval makes Federal funding available to people in the North Carolina counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender.

Funding became available for the South Carolina counties Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg.

According to the release, the Federal assistance can also mean grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and more.

More funding may become available to more counties after assessments are completed.