Power still down for more than 300,000 in North Carolina

More than 300,000 people are still without power Monday morning in wake of Florence, according to Duke Energy.

The electric company reports 318,081 affected customers as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Outages are concentrated on coastal counties, specifically New Hanover County where 80,343 are without power and Carteret County where 24,637 are without power.

Every county on the North Carolina coast is facing thousands of outages.

Those numbers only drop to the hundreds in some northeastern counties and as you reach Wake and Chatham Counties and the Piedmont Triad.