Florence finally made her way into the Piedmont Triad, causing flooding, and downing trees and power lines.

Police are out with a down tree and wire on Cascade Av. @ Park Bv. City Link has been notified. Please continue to drive carefully, keeping a watchful eye. #policews 172. pic.twitter.com/F9KGCDfFEV — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 17, 2018

Tree and power lines are down on Buchanan in front of the library between Brewer Rd and Beth Av. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Please find alternate routes. #policews. 172. pic.twitter.com/BCjOIvdbXy — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 17, 2018

Pictures are from City Lake Park this a.m. For your safety, the following P&R facilities will be closed today:

High Point City Lake Park

Oak Hollow Marina

Oak Hollow Tennis Center (outdoor courts)

West End Park

Piedmont Environmental Center

Blair Park & Oak Hollow golf courses pic.twitter.com/jSUbLFGCXt — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) September 17, 2018