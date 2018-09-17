× Person dies in storm shelter at New Hanover County school

WILMINGTON, N.C. — One person was reported dead at a school shelter in New Hanover County Monday morning, according to WECT.

The person was at Hoggard High School, which is in use as a shelter.

“It is with great sadness I report that a person at Hoggard High School passed away Monday morning, and a cause of death has not yet been determined,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet told WECT. “We offer our heartfelt support to the friends and family of our community member. An investigation is currently underway. At this time we will not release the name of the individual to protect the family’s privacy during this time of loss.”

Officials have not confirmed if this death is storm-related.