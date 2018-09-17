× Browns Summit man critically injured after hit by SUV in midnight hit-and-run

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 1:15 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to the hit-and-run on Browns Summit Road near Bickasha Drive.

Officials believe Spencer Maxwell Armstrong, 36, of Browns Summit, was hit between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Armstrong was walking north on the southbound shoulder of the road while a vehicle driving north cross the center line, off the roadway and hit him.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe injuries.

Highway Patrol reported several pieces of evidence, including a mirror that identified the suspect vehicle as a silver 2011-2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

NCSHP asks anyone with information to call (336) 334-5500.