Large tree falls on power lines in Winston-Salem, resulting in power outage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A large tree fell on power lines in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, resulting in a power outage in the area.

The tree fell on lines near Silas Creek Parkway and Pennington Way at about 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

Forsyth County had about 1,145 outages as of about 4 p.m., according to Duke Energy. Nobody was hurt and there have been no reports of property damage.

The power outage includes the following major intersections:

Silas Creek Parkway and Yorkshire,

The ramp/interchange for Silas Creek Parkway and Country Club Road

The ramp/interchange for Silas Creek Parkway and Stratford Road

Duke Energy is currently on scene. It remains uncertain when power will be restored.

Southbound traffic in the 5200 block of Silas creek Parkway has been reduced to one lane.

All northbound lanes are still open however and motorists should expect delays in both directions of travel in this area of Silas Creek Parkway.